WWE Speed On X Results – October 30, 2024

The October 30 episode of WWE Speed on X aired at 12/11c.
Dragon Lee defeated Tavion Heights to advance to the quarterfinals of the tourney. He will face the winner of the Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne first round match on the next episode.
The winner of the ongoing tourney will face current WWE Speed Champion Andrade.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender's Tournament? Will it be @dragonlee95 or @TavionHeights in the Quarterfinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xzw6S2xo6F
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024