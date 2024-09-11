WWE Speed On X Results – September 11, 2024

The WWE Speed Women’s Title Tournament continued on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Naomi emerged victorious against Blair Davenport on the latest episode of the digital series, WWE Speed on X.

With the victory, Naomi moves on to the semifinals of the tourney designed to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

She will square off against IYO SKY.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday and Friday at Noon Eastern Time.