WWE Speed On X Results – September 25, 2024

Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven via moonsault for a pinfall victory in WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament action today.
LeRae picked up the win on the September 25 episode of the weekly WWE on X series, and advances to the semifinals, where she will square off against Kairi Sane next week.
WWE Speed on X returns this Friday, September 27 with Naomi vs. IYO SKY scheduled in another WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament semifinal match-up.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? Will it be @CandiceLeRae or @PiperNivenWWE? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yLxr18PD51
— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2024