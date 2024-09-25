WWE Speed On X Results – September 25, 2024

Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven via moonsault for a pinfall victory in WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament action today.

LeRae picked up the win on the September 25 episode of the weekly WWE on X series, and advances to the semifinals, where she will square off against Kairi Sane next week.

WWE Speed on X returns this Friday, September 27 with Naomi vs. IYO SKY scheduled in another WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament semifinal match-up.