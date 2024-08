Featured below are complete WWE Speed spoilers from the taping held prior to the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

WWE SPEED SPOILERS (Taped On August 23, 2024)



* IYO SKY beat Lyra Valkyria.



* WWE Speed Champion Andrade defeated Pete Dunne.



Dark Matches:



* WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan beat Kari Sane.



* “Main Event” Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre to send the crowd home happy.

