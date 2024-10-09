WWE Speed Title Contender Tournament Brackets Revealed

By
Matt Boone
-

The brackets for the next WWE Speed title contender tournament have been released.

The next tournament for a shot at WWE Speed Champion Andrade kicks off on October 16 on WWE Speed on X.

The first round include Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci, Bron Breakker will face Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee will face Tavion Heights, and Akira Tozawa will face Riley Osborne.

