WWE Speed Title Contender Tournament Brackets Revealed

The brackets for the next WWE Speed title contender tournament have been released.
The next tournament for a shot at WWE Speed Champion Andrade kicks off on October 16 on WWE Speed on X.
The first round include Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci, Bron Breakker will face Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee will face Tavion Heights, and Akira Tozawa will face Riley Osborne.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It’s @Iyo_SkyWWE vs. @CandiceLeRae in the #WWESpeed Finals! Who will be the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/aP0gcXeq5a
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024