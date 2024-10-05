WWE Speed Women’s Champion Crowned (Spoiler)

At the WWE SmackDown taping on Friday night in Nashville, TN., the latest WWE Speed taping took place, which featured the finals of the tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Candice LeRae ended up defeating IYO SKY in the tourney finals at the 10/4 taping to become the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

candice lerae has finally defeated iyo sky for the first time and is our first ever women’s speed champion!! pic.twitter.com/rcnDUP9C8q — sammy (@iyosthelimit) October 5, 2024