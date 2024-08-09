WWE Speed Women’s Championship To Debut Next Month

WWE is expanding their digital series on X.
On Friday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with an announcement regarding WWE Speed.
“Time to turn WWE Speed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on X,” wrote Levesque via X today.
Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024