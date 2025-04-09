WWE Speed Women’s Tourney Continues Today, Ripley/HBK On Stephanie’s Places, WWE EVOLVE

WWE returns with three new shows today.

Things get started with WWE Speed on X, which premieres at 12/11c with a new episode featuring Michin vs. Sol Ruca in a WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender tournament tilt.

WWE EVOLVE returns tonight on Tubi and YouTube at 8/7c.

Finally, Stephanie’s Places returns with episode three today, which features Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels as guests. The description for the new April 9 episode on ESPN+ reads: “Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.”