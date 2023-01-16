WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross

– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.

– WWE recently had a Nikki Cross drawing created for an upcoming angle. There’s no word on what Cross has planned, but she was recently teasing a possible return for SAnitY on Twitter, which could have been something she was doing on her own. Cross last wrestled on January 2nd, when she defeated Dana Brooke in the WWE Main Event tapings. Her most recent RAW match was on December 5, when she competed in the Triple Threat alongside Bliss and Becky Lynch.