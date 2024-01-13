WWE Stable Could Be Breaking Up Soon

The conflict within The OC continues, and in a video posted to WWE’s social media accounts, AJ Styles expresses his displeasure with the group’s recent losses.

WWE released a digital exclusive showing Michin approaching Styles and asking for advice after her match last week. Michin competed against and lost to Women’s Champion IYO SKY on last week’s show. Last night, Styles only asked Michin, “Did you win?” before walking away.

The problems within The OC began when Styles took a two-month hiatus after being attacked by Solo Sikoa. Styles was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Sikoa at Fastlane, but he was replaced by LA Knight.

On December 15, Styles returned and assisted Knight and Orton in defeating The Bloodline. At SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution, Styles blew off The O.C. when they attempted to greet him, citing their failure to assist him when he was taken out by The Bloodline a few months ago.

All of this points to a split within The OC, but WWE has previously done these teases with the intention of giving wrestlers a fresh start, so either we’ll see a stronger OC this year or this is the beginning of plans to split the group apart. It could also be an opportunity to advance Michin in the women’s division.

At the Royal Rumble, Styles will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match that will also feature Randy Orton and LA Knight.

You can check out the Michin-Styles backstage segment below: