WWE Stable Switched To Babyfaces On Internal Roster

The statuses of three active stars on the WWE Raw roster have changed.

On the July 29th broadcast of Raw, Damage CTRL appeared to be revitalized and focused. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark were among those taken out. The manner they’re being booked suggests that Damage CTRL has converted from heel to babyface.

PWInsider has confirmed that the group is now internally referred to as babyfaces, with the shift occurring within the last week. Asuka is also mentioned in the company’s internal roster under the miscellaneous section. She has been out of action as she recovers from knee surgery. There is no news yet on when she will return.