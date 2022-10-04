WWE Stacking Deck For Next Week’s Monday Night Raw Season Premiere (Updated Lineup)

The season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a jam-packed episode.

Ahead of next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, new matches have been announced.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the October 10, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SEASON PREMIERE (10/10/2022)

* D-Generation X 25th Anniversary Celebration

* Roman Reigns & The Bloodline to appear

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE U.S. Title)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next week for live WWE Monday Night Raw Season Premiere results coverage.