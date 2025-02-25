WWE Staff Facing Low Morale Due To Increased Workload And Limited Pay Raises

A new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has shed light on growing employee dissatisfaction within WWE’s corporate structure, citing increased workloads, minimal pay raises, and reduced benefits since TKO Group Holdings (Endeavor’s parent company) took over WWE.

According to the report, WWE staff has seen their responsibilities expand, especially following the addition of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) content to WWE’s YouTube channel and other platforms. Employees already stretched thin due to post-merger layoffs are now handling even more work, yet bonuses remain minimal, and annual raises have reportedly been capped at a mere 3% increase—barely keeping up with inflation.

Many WWE HQ employees are frustrated that despite record-breaking financial reports, they are receiving little in return for their increased workload.

One of the major grievances among WWE employees is the elimination of complimentary event tickets, which have been replaced with VIP pre-sale passwords. Even top talent now faces stricter regulations regarding ticket requests, requiring direct approval from WWE President Nick Khan’s office. Additionally, despite the company’s strong financial performance, employees have received minimal raises and limited bonuses. Further compounding frustrations, WWE has also terminated its employee stock purchase program, reducing financial incentives for long-term staff.

PWInsider has confirmed Wrestlenomics’ findings, adding that morale at WWE’s headquarters continues to decline, particularly as WrestleMania season puts even greater pressure on staff. Many employees feel that WWE is profiting immensely, while they are being overworked and undercompensated.

As WWE moves into one of its most lucrative periods with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 approaching, the question remains whether TKO will address employee concerns or continue prioritizing cost-cutting measures and revenue growth at the expense of its workforce.