WWE Staff Reportedly Unhappy With Carlito’s ‘I Gotta Learn Chinese’ Line On Raw

Those who watched WWE Raw last night may have heard Carlito’s controversial line during his backstage segment with Adam Pearce.

Carlito walked into the room just as IYO SKY and Kairi Sane were leaving, and he said, “I gotta learn Chinese.” Both IYO and Kairi are Japanese, and IYO has previously received racist “go back to China” comments.

According to Fightful Select, at least one staff member claimed internally that the line was not scripted. It was reported that a number of people in the company were unhappy with what had happened. At this time, it is unclear whether any action will be taken or if anyone will face consequences for the line.