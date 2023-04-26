WWE Star Believes Roman Reigns Should Have Ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was asked on Logan Paul’s podcast if he thinks Roman Reigns should have ended The Undertaker’s WWE WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar.

“Yes, I do. And the only reason I say that is because I don’t think Brock needed it. He was already a world-beater. He was already UFC Heavyweight Champion. He was already all of these things whereas Roman was just on the cusp. If he were the first guy, oh man! I mean, obviously, it still worked out pretty well [for Roman]. But I think it could’ve sped it up.”

You can check out the complete show below: