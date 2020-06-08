WWE Star Buys Pizza For NXT Wrestlers Working As Fans After Recent TV Tapings

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently mentioned on Twitter that one WWE star did a kind gesture for NXT stars.

Nikki Cross bought pizza for them after recent TV tapings as they had a long day of working as fans.

“Another interesting note is that the talent used in the crowd were kept separate from the talent on the show. They did not get to eat at catering with the main roster stars, and they had to bring in their own packed lunches. They had their own tent outside where they ate and spent breaks.”