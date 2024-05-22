WWE Star Changes His Look As Rumors Swirl About His Return To TV

During a period when WWE is generating excitement among fans by releasing teasers and QR codes prior to the expected debut of a new faction, one of the stars has changed his look.

The teases and QR codes are intended to promote Bo Dallas’ return to WWE television as Uncle Howdy, who will lead a new faction. You can see who else is scheduled for the group here.

That star is Dexter Lumis, who has not wrestled since May 2023. It had been reported that he was not injured, but WWE had no creative plans for him. Lumis had previously worked with Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Indi Hartwell before disappearing from WWE television.

Lumis has let his hair and beard grow out, which is a significant departure from his previous appearance. It is still unclear when the faction will make its debut.

