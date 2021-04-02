WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of How Vince McMahon Runs The Company

During an appearance on Sports Bar Radio, The Miz commented on how Vince McMahon runs WWE:

“Sometimes I don’t think the audience may know how much Vince McMahon cares. Not just about the talent and shows, but about every employee under the WWE wing. He cares about the fans. I don’t think anyone understands how much he cares and how much work he does to make sure the audience goes home with exactly what they want, that the superstars have a great and healthy life, that his employees are happy. He really goes in-depth and surrounds himself with talented people to make sure his vision gets across.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)