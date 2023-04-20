WWE Star Comments On A Recent Full Circle Match Moment

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu is special for at least one WWE star, as Nikki Cross shared the ring with a familiar face.

After portraying her wacky persona on WWE television, she drastically changed her gimmick in June 2021 when she introduced Nikki ASH. She even wore gear similar to a superhero. “Almost A Superhero” is what the “ASH” stood for.

Cross underwent a significant change since the character was much more amusing than her previous gimmick and was very successful. She won the 2021 Money in the Bank match as well as the Raw Women’s Title. However, she reverted to her previous role, which she has continued to play on Raw.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, where WWE taped Main Event on Monday night before RAW went live, Cross worked a match with NXT’s Isla Dawn. Dexter Lumis and Eddy Thorpe squared off in the other match on the program.

Cross wrote the following in a post to hype her match, “On a personal note , wonderful full circle moment this week on #WWEMainEvent I wrestled Isla Dawn in her first few matches way back when in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch this weeks great action on @hulu. A worthy adversary @IslaDawn let’s do it again! @WWE.”

You can check out her complete tweet below: