WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.

In an update, Omega took to Twitter and stated that he can appreciate the passion displayed during the match. He then apologized to his opponent.

“Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the same goal and were willing to break our bodies for it. That kind of passion I can respect. I forgive you,” Omega wrote.

As of this writing, Ospreay had not responded to Omega.

On a related note, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods congratulated Omega on his big title win on Twitter. He also congratulated wrestler Mikal Mosley (aka Mikaze) on designing Omega’s gear. Woods’ conversation with Omega is embedded below, along with the aforementioned tweet to Ospreay:

Wait you…you’re… what?! I umm… *ahem* YES, @Themikalmosley does incredible work. Helped make a special moment even more bad ass. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2023