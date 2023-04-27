WWE Star Could Be Considering Retirement Soon

Former WWE star Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday.

During the interview, she discussed her life since leaving WWE, and she revealed that Tamina Snuka may have wrestled in her final Royal Rumble match.

Tamina has only wrestled twice (on WWE Main Event) since January, and she hasn’t competed in a match in over two months.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

On her WWE release:

“I feel like after the release, it was a weird moment where I was like, okay, what’s next? Like, it was like one of those where everything kind of stood still. I’ve been going, going, going for eight years and now it’s just a complete, full stop. So I went through that weird moment, and thankfully, I have such an amazing family and I have great friends to where I literally just sat around for this last year trying to find myself again, trying to find where Lina was in all of this because I got lost. I got totally lost.”

“Everybody who’s in this business knows this, like you get fully ingrained in it. It’s not just like, okay, I’m gonna clock out and I’m gone, I’ll come back tomorrow, and then I’ll restart again. It is 24/7. It is your entire life and it becomes who you are. So I was super blessed this year to really find myself again. I’m starting to feel really good again and starting to feel like myself.”

“It’s funny because with the previous Rumble, I was not going to come back. I was asked to come back and I was like, absolutely not. I wasn’t there, but this last one, my cousin Tamina talked about it and she said it might be her last one. I was like, if that’s going to be Tamina’s last Rumble, I definitely want to be a part of it if they wanted me to be a part of it. I had all these expectations and I was nervous about going backstage and I know you know that feeling like, how am I going to be welcomed? How are people going to receive me? It was good and I think it was good because I was in a good place. When I came in, it felt really nice. I did not expect the crowd to even react. I was like, I can’t believe I’m number 30. These people are gonna frickin be dead silent, but I was super grateful that people remembered who I was.”

What she is doing after being released by WWE:

“When I first got released, my brother had his first baby, my brother who lives with me, my younger brother. I got the best experience of being his nanny, my nephew’s nanny. I was nanny to him for the last up until he was around six or seven months. That was literally what I was doing when I was finished. Thankfully, my brother made his wife a stay at home mom and now she gets to be at home. I hope to be a mother one day. My mind was kind of distracted with taking care of a newborn so when that was done, I kind of had to reset again. I literally got back into church. I have somebody I speak to regularly that kind of helped me clear my mind of a lot of things and get me back to who I am. I found a routine, you know, every day getting up and I do Pilates everyday now. I go do stuff at church and I play pickleball. I have a farm, so I go up to my farm at least once or twice a week and I help with cleaning up the chicken coop. I just got a tractor, so now I’m gonna learn to ride a tractor to cut grass.”

You can check out the complete show below:



