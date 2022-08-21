WWE Star Deactivates Twitter Account After Claims About Ruby Soho’s WWE Release

After claiming that Ruby Soho, a former stablemate and close friend of Shotzi’s from the Riott Squad, had been fired from WWE due to Liv Morgan, Shotzi became a trending topic on Twitter.

Shotzi also accused Morgan of faking an injury, which is accurate given that she has been wearing an arm brace ever since she defeated Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title. The injury is purely a storyline.

In a response to a tweet from Morgan, Shotzi wrote, “mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA. stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce.”

To build anticipation for their match on Friday’s SmackDown, the exchange was meant to be in character. When Shotzi accused Morgan of being the reason Soho was fired by the WWE in June 2021, things might have taken a turn for the worse.

“Is this what you read after you got ruby fired?” Shotzi wrote. “Look at @YaOnlyLivvOnce trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!”

Morgan defeated Shotzi on Friday’s SmackDown and Shotzi’s Twitter account was later deactivated. After receiving criticism from fans for making mistakes during the Women’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, the SmackDown star also deactivated her account in July.

Due to “budget cuts,” WWE fired Soho along with a number of other wrestlers. Soho joined AEW after leaving WWE, where she has been heavily pushed in the women’s division.