WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”

During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week.

“I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it’s an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW. If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would have waited for a way bigger moment, and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable. So hey I get it. Seth, he’s resilient, he did it again, he came out on top. But as for Austin Theory, I think the whole thing’s bizarre all around.”

(h/t to Colin Tessier for transcription)