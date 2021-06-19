WWE Star Gives High Praise To Alexa Bliss’ “Playground” Character

During an interview with DigitalSpy.com, WWE star Liv Morgan commented on Alexa Bliss’ “playground” character:

“I love what she’s doing. It’s creative, it’s artsy, it’s dark, which are all things that I am drawn to. I definitely think maybe it makes others broaden their mind as to what we can and are able to, get away with. It’s inspirational in that aspect showing us we can think outside the box maybe a little bit more than we had anticipated.”

Liv also commented on her WWE Network documentary from last year:

“Seeing the struggles of being a WWE Superstar, it’s definitely a blessed life, but it’s still not all rainbows and sunshine. There’s a lot of heartache and there’s a lot of disappointment in the journey. So we kind of opened the doors to let people see the other side. Usually when we do documentaries it’s the challenger on their way to be champion and mine was completely different. It was, here’s this girl, just trying to get on TV, let’s see her struggle.”