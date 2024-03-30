WWE Star Has Been “Bothering” Shawn Michaels To Come Back For One More Match

In late 2022, it was reported that Kevin Owens approached Shawn Michaels about doing another WWE match. While appearing on Fanatics Live this week, Owens mentioned wanting to have a WrestleMania match against Michaels.

“I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back. He just won’t. He’s so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn’t answer me for two months and then when he answered me it was to say, ‘Well, I know I’m a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don’t think it’s happening.’ You could’ve said no two months ago. You didn’t have to get cut for it.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)