WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned

Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue.

Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up.

Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s Ten Count which former stars he would like to see return to the company, which would have been Bray Wyatt, but he returned to the company at Extreme Rules. Kingston isn’t sure who he’d like to see return off the top of his head because there are so many, but he knows more surprises are on the way.

“I would have said Bray [Wyatt]. I would have said Bray if he didn’t debut last week. But I don’t know man. Off the top of my head, there are just so many people. Even people that haven’t been here in WWE, I would love to see in WWE. There is so much talent. I’ve said it before, but this is a real special time in wrestling. There’s just so much talent out there. I’m sure, especially with Triple H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises, and we are going to have a lot more moments of people coming back. We are really ticking the people’s fancy and giving them what they want. And that is a great thing to be a part of.”

You can watch the complete interview below: