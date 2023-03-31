WWE Star In NXT Has A Contract That Is “Much Larger Than Usual”

Dragon Lee was an important signing for WWE because of the company’s high expectations for him and the likelihood that he will be pushed quickly to the main roster. As with Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, the promotion reportedly believes he has what it takes to become the next big Mexican star.

Lee signed with WWE in December, but he couldn’t start at the Performance Center right away because of visa problems. He made his TV debut a few weeks ago after working his first WWE match at a live event earlier this month.

On Saturday’s Stand and Deliver special, the WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will face Dragon Lee, JD McDonaugh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom in a Fatal 5-Way Match. Lee will make his in-ring TV debut here.

Lee has a “much larger than usual NXT deal,” according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The contract’s conditions are still unknown.

Meltzer previously stated that Lee joined WWE with the expectation that, after finding success in AAA and other promotions, he would join the main roster within a year and earn the kind of money he desired.