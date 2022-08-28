WWE Star Injured on SmackDown

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside. Nikki’s foot appeared to have collided with the barricade during the encounter.

Deville finished the match by tossing A.S.H inside the ring and quickly pinning her. After the match, Nikki was examined by WWE medical personnel before Doudrop assisted in carrying her to the back.

Deville and Natalya advanced to the semi-finals, but were defeated by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the show.

Nikki and Doudrop were arguing in the background of a Sonya Deville promo segment later in the show, and Nikki appeared to be fine. However, this could have been taped before the match.

We hope to have an update on Nikki soon.

