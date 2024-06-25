WWE Star Injured On This Week’s RAW

Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during his WWE Monday Night Raw match against Bron Breakker.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but he was favoring his arm after receiving a suplex from Breakker.

WrestleVotes also confirmed sources’ claims that Kaiser was injured during the match. WrestleVotes stated, “Unfortunately I’m hearing Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury tonight on RAW during his match with Bron Breakker.”

Sami Zayn and Breakker agreed to wrestle for the Intercontinental Title at Money In The Bank after the match.

We wish him well and hope the situation isn’t too serious.