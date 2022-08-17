WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster

A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster.

Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.

D’Angelo was able to get his hands on the pipe faster than Escobar could get his hands on a chain to use as a weapon moments later. The pipe shot was enough to knock out Escobar and win the match. According to the match rules, Escobar must leave NXT.

Escobar’s name has been mentioned for months as a possible main roster move, but for various reasons, his move to Raw/SmackDown has been delayed, but it appears to be happening now.

Click here for full NXT Heatwave results. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.