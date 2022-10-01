WWE Star Leaves Stable on SmackDown

WWE has been hinting at potential trouble between Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models for several weeks now.

On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor participated in some comedic backstage segments by striking various poses. Max Dupri was not on board with what they were doing, and he removed his belt to demonstrate that he is not interested in participating in the Maximum Male Models. A moment earlier, he had punched Mansoor and knocked him onto the floor.

WWE has been dropping hints for the past few weeks that Maxxine Dupri will be taking over as the mouthpiece and leader of the group, and that Max Dupri will break away and return to the LA Knight gimmick that he used to have in NXT. These rumors have been teased by WWE.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. You can watch a clip from the segment below: