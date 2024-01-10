WWE Star Makes History In NXT

WWE is off to a strong start in 2024, having already hosted the Day 1 edition of RAW, the New Year’s Evil special of NXT, and the New Year’s Resolution with NXT last week. They also had The Rock make a surprise appearance on the first episode of RAW in 2024.

On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Oba Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win the North American Title in only his sixth TV match of his career, following his victory in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament at New Year’s Evil the week before. This tournament victory qualified him for the title bout. Femi finished with a pop-up powerbomb on Lee.

In the tournament, he defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in the first two rounds before defeating Riley Osbourne in the finals.

Lee was supposed to team up with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro of the LWO to face the No Quarter Catch Club at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special, but due to visa issues, he was pulled from the match and replaced by Carlito.

Femi made history in two ways with his title win: he became the first athlete signed through WWE’s Next In Line program to win a championship in the company.

Femi also made history as the youngest NXT North American Champion in history, at 22 years old. The Velveteen Dream held the previous record, winning the title in 2019 at the age of 23.