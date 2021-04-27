WWE Star Mansoor Announces Recent Wedding

WWE Superstar Mansoor got married over the weekend. WWE’s first-ever Saudi Arabian-born Superstar took to Instagram on Monday night and announced that he has tied the knot.

He shared a photo of their wedding rings and wrote-

“Here’s to forever.”

Mansoor did not tag his wife in this post, but other social media posts have revealed that he has been in a relationship with designer Mia Carey of Orlando, FL for some time. The WWE website congratulated Mansoor and noted that the wedding took place this past weekend.