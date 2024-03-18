WWE Star Misses Weekend Live Events Following Recent Injury Scare

While injuries can happen to anyone at any time, it is never a good thing for one of the stars to potentially get hurt just before WWE WrestleMania 40 next month.

Since January, Asuka has shared the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Kabuki Warriors partner Kairi Sane. However, Asuka missed WWE’s live events over the weekend, raising concerns among fans after seeing her limp in the final moments of SmackDown.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have become cursed in recent years as stars have been sidelined by injuries. She has been active on the live event loops, with her most recent bout taking place on March 10th, when she teamed up with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in losses to Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega.

However, Asuka did not work this past weekend’s shows in Augusta and North Charleston because Sane and SKY teamed up to defeat Belair and Naomi. There has been no official confirmation of Asuka’s status.

As seen below, Asuka appears to have injured her leg during the main event segment of Friday’s SmackDown during a Damage CTRL beatdown of Bayley. It’s possible that Asuka simply sold and had scheduled time off.