WWE Star Moved to the SmackDown Brand

As expected, Liv Morgan has now officially left RAW and joined the SmackDown roster following an update to the internal WWE roster.

The decision to have her defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view led to the action. She has now officially switched to the blue brand, according to PWInsider.

It’s possible that she could still appear on RAW considering how frequently WWE has been alternating between the Raw and SmackDown rosters in recent weeks, but given what is planned for her at SummerSlam, anticipate seeing her predominantly on Friday nights. For backstage news on Liv Morgan’s reported plans for SummerSlam in Nashville, click here.

