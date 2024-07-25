WWE Star Nearing A Return To The Company, Son Of Boxing Legend To Attend WWE Tryout

According to PWInsider.com, there has been internal talks of Raquel Rodriguez nearing a return to the company and being added back into the mix. There is no word yet on when exactly Rodriguez will return to the company, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

The report also noted that Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, is set to appear at the WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend. Holyfield has played on several practice squads in the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers.