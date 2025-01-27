WWE Star Nearing Return After Surgery, Creative Plans In Discussion

An injured WWE star, Asuka, is inching closer to an in-ring return following time off for knee surgery last year.

Despite dealing with the injury, Asuka continued to compete for months, including at Backlash France in April, where she and her partner lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. After formally announcing her break, Asuka underwent knee surgery and has been diligently documenting her rehab journey through vlogs on her YouTube channel.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, creative plans have been pitched regarding Asuka’s return. One idea involved her participating in a tag team match, but the proposal was ultimately scrapped. At this point, it’s unclear when Asuka will make her official return to WWE programming. Reports indicate there’s been no confirmation of her training at the Performance Center, nor has there been any word on her potential involvement in the Royal Rumble.

Fans remain eager to see the return of Asuka, one of WWE’s most dynamic and decorated stars, as anticipation builds for her next chapter in the ring.