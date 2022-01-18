WWE Star ‘Not A Huge Fan’ of Royal Rumble Participants Being Announced In Advance

In an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Sheamus talked about the 2022 Royal Rumble matches:

“I know this year, they’ve announced a lot of contestants for the women’s Royal Rumble. I like the fact that they just show up. I’m not a huge fan of telling people who is going to be in there. I think the men’s one is a bit more secretive. They’ve announced like ten people who are on the active roster. On the women’s side, there are a lot of girls coming back. It shows how much they’ve missed the product and missed being in the ring.”

Sheamus also commented on how much information is given to the wrestlers prior to the match:

“We all know our numbers and when we’re going out. I’m not going to spoil the match for anybody. What we do is entertainment, I don’t like taking that away or pulling back the curtain. All I’ll say is, we know what our numbers are and what we have to do in there. Everyone knows their number, but they won’t find what number they are pretty much until two or three hours before the show. There has been a couple that have been really close on where we’re at coming out to the ring. That can be a little stressful, especially if you’re new. Now, I’ve been there 12 years, it doesn’t bother me at all.”