WWE Star Offering to Teach Cardi B How to Wrestle

WWE has seen a continual trend of athletes and celebrities wanting to wrestle, and Cardi B might be the next. Tyson Fury, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul, among others, have competed in matches for WWE in recent years.

Cardi released some rhymes that referenced to Jimmy Snuka. If the hip-hop sensation wants to wrestle, his daughter Tamina is ready to assist her.

Cardi B, Kanye West, and Lil Durk worked together on the song “Hot Sh*t,” which features her name-dropping Snuka and his stage moniker Superfly in the opening verse. The attention of wrestlers and fans has been drawn to it.

Cardi also revealed on Twitter that she has always been a fan of professional wrestling. In a recent tweet, she questioned whether the younger generation understood what she was referring about.

Cardi B has previously said that Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, Melina, John Cena, and Trish Stratus are some of her favorite wrestlers.

WWE star Tamina recently said on Twitter that she would be happy to assist with the hip hop artist’s training.

I KNOW RIGHT!!! It’s hella dope🙌🏽

I heard it the day it dropped!!

I luv me some @iamcardib 🔥😎Maybe I should teach her to go off the top ropes on some peeps😏🤟🏽 https://t.co/jn3CVswwLR — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 13, 2022

