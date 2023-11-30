WWE Star Officially Added To SmackDown Brand

Despite the fact that 2023 is almost over and the WWE Draft is months away, a star remains without a brand.

Although there were main roster call-ups and talent moved from RAW to SmackDown, several stars were listed as free agents, including Baron Corbin, Brock Lensar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Omos, Von Wagner, and Xwyon Quinn.

Obviously, some of those names, including Ziggler, have since been released by the company. Alexander is one who has been left without a brand.

Alexander made his WWE debut in 2016 on 205 Live, where he went on to hold the Cruiserweight Title for 181 days. In 2019, he received his biggest push as a member of The Hurt Business, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin and held Raw Tag Team gold before being broken up.

After being a free agent, Alexander is now listed as a member of the SmackDown roster on WWE.com.

His most recent TV appearance was on the November 10 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Dragon Lee in a rematch from the previous week. He has lost two dark matches in the last two weeks to Karrion Kross. He had previously worked Raw matches, most recently on October 2 when he defeated Bronson Reed.