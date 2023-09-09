WWE Star Picks Up First Singles Match Victory Of His Career

WWE aired a new episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock on Friday night after taping it before NXT in Orlando, FL on Tuesday night.

On this episode, which serves as a proving ground for the developmental brand’s younger wrestlers, one star won his first-ever singles match.

Tavion Heights is that star, and he’s been with the company since November of last year. On NXT Level Up, he defeated Ikemen Jiro.

This was also his first win since February, when he teamed up with Damon Kemp to defeat Myles Borne and Tank Ledger.

Heights, real name G’angelo Hancock, has worked a total of 27 matches in his career. He was a Greco-Roman wrestler before joining WWE in August 2022. Throughout his career, he has won numerous tournaments and will be representing the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

