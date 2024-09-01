WWE Star Pitches Idea For A New Championship In The Company

A WWE star hopes the company will introduce a new championship belt soon.

WWE has several championships, including the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship, which are the top men’s singles titles. The women will compete for the WWE Women’s Title, the World Title, and the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE recently introduced the NXT Women’s Title, in addition to the Speed and Women’s titles. Karrion Kross believes WWE needs to become more extreme.

Kross took to Twitter to request that the company introduce an Extreme Wrestling Championship, similar to the Hardcore Title from years ago. He wrote as follows:

“It would be awesome to hold an extreme rules tournament right now in WWE to introduce a new Extreme Wrestling Championship. No rules. No DQ. Pinfall, submission or knockout.”

