WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.

They moved Li past the crowd to the backstage area because she needed assistance. The actual nature of the injury is still unknown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out footage from the incident below: