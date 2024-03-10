WWE Star Praised Backstage For Big Spot In Recent Match

It’s been a busy week for WWE, with Raw on Monday, the NXT Roadblock special the next night, and a newsworthy episode of SmackDown with the night one main event of WrestleMania set.

This week’s NXT included a Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. Chase U, and an Asylum Match between Dijak and Joe Gacy.

The show received 654,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on the USA Network.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Asylum match between Dijak and Gacy was well-received backstage. WWE officials praised Dijak for his moonsault from the top of the cage.