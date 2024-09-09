WWE Star Pulled From Active Roster

One WWE star’s status is called into question after the company removed them from the active roster.

That person is Kiana James. James began making television appearances after signing with WWE in 2022, and she went on to become the former NXT Women’s Tag Team champion.

James was promoted from NXT to the main roster and placed on Raw after WrestleMania 40 as part of the Draft. However, she has made only a few television appearances since then.

According to PWInsider.com, James has been removed from the WWE’s active roster after not competing since June. Instead, she has been assigned to WWE’s “misc” roster.

This is typically where WWE places talent who are unable to perform, either due to injury or, in the case of someone like The Undertaker, who is rarely used. It’s not clear why she was removed from the active roster.

Her most recent match was on a June episode of WWE Raw, where she worked a Money in the Bank Qualifying match alongside Zelina Vega and IYO SKY.