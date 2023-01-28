WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card

The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape.

Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.

In an update, Dominik is no longer listed on the official WWE website preview for the Men’s Royal Rumble, and he was not featured on the match graphic during Friday night’s go-home SmackDown. There’s no word on why he wasn’t listed, but he could be added back in.

In other Rumble-related news, The Miz has been added to the Men’s Royal Rumble. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has also been mentioned, but he has yet to be announced as of this writing.

As of this writing, there are 14 official open spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Brock Lesnar are on the card.

WWE announced the following Superstars for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

As of this writing, there are 18 open spots in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans have been announced.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.

The updated announced card is as follows:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar, 14 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight