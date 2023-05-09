WWE Star Pushes For A Premium Live Event In Mexico

Santos Escobar recently appeared on the Getting Over podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics.

Following Saturday’s Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico, which received rave reviews from fans and WWE talent, the company is heading to other international markets such as Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions and Money in the Bank in London.

When asked if he believes WWE could hold a successful event in Mexico, Escobar pushed for the company to hold a PLE in the country in this pre-Backlash interview.

“Trust me, this weekend means a lot. Not just to me, but to any other Latino Americans out there. Of course, Puerto Rico is gonna be amazing, but hopefully, everything goes as planned and I know it will as both days are already sold out both days. What’s the next step? Mexico City? The Aztec Stadium. Over 110,000 people were there for a premium live event, maybe, for a WrestleMania, maybe? The Superstars are ready for it, we’re ready for it, Mexico is ready for it, and Latin America is ready for it. And yes, every time I can, I mention it to whoever wants to listen. I think right now, the stage is there, it’s set. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to rock in roll and take over the world. The first step is Puerto Rico next week then perhaps Mexico. Let’s ask Triple H after the show,” Escobar stated.

Escobar also revealed whether Dragon Lee approached him about joining WWE.

“Yeah, of course. When I was in CMLL, and he was in AAA, even then I tried to give advice to whoever wants to listen. They don’t have to be my friend, they don’t have to listen. I don’t have to know them, but if we’re doing the same thing it means they can represent the same things that I represent. Even back then, I would give advice to him and his brother, Dralístico [Rush]. And then I left to come here, he went to AAA and we reconnected here again and I think he’s an amazing athlete. He’s an amazing luchador. If he can learn everything that I learned through my process in NXt, he’s going to be unstoppable,” Escobar stated.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



