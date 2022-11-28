WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event

WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event.

Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th.

These two stars rose to prominence as members of the SAnitY tag team in NXT and on the main roster, alongside Eric Young and Cross. Cross was moved to tears by the reunion, as evidenced by the tweet below:

“Wehhhhhhh. I wasn’t ready! @axeman3016 @DamoMackle. EY- @TheEricYoung they having too much fun without us #SaNiTy.”

Cross is the only faction member who is still under contract with the company. When the group was pushed to the main roster in 2018, Cross chose to stay in NXT rather than move to SmackDown.

When the three stars were moved to different brands, the faction was disbanded in 2019. Young was pushed to Raw, Damo returned to NXT, and Tischer joined the Imperium stable in NXT UK.

Young was released from his WWE contract in April of 2020, followed by Tischer and Damo in 2021. Cross has since done her ‘Almost A Superhero’ Nikki ASH character before returning to the Cross character in October.

