WWE Star Reportedly Praised for His Dedication to the Company Ahead of Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre was reportedly “extremely sick” with the flu before his performance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, as was previously mentioned. McIntyre continued to keep up with his demanding schedule in WWE despite not feeling fully well, and it seems that this was noticed.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “There were quite a few people praising Drew McIntyre for his commitment to the company as he went from The United States to Germany and Switzerland for Smackdown shows, then onto Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, then India to film what was described as a ‘movie role’ the company set up with Sony, then flew right back to the United States to work the Smackdown taping, then a pair of live events, so he was on the road for several weeks straight for WWE-related appearances.”

McIntyre is anticipated to join The Brawling Brutes in a War Games match at Survivor Series against The Bloodline.