WWE Star Reportedly Set For “Major Spotlight” On SmackDown

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, GIULIA is set for a major spotlight on the WWE SmackDown brand in the coming weeks, with insiders believing her debut is imminent.

The Japanese star, formerly a top name in Stardom, was spotted in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, signaling her official arrival in WWE. Her signing was considered a massive international acquisition, given her decorated background, including a reign as World of Stardom Champion.

While most international talent begin their WWE journey in NXT, sources backstage indicate that GIULIA may bypass NXT altogether or only make a limited appearance before debuting on the main roster.

WWE reportedly sees huge potential in the hard-hitting competitor and is planning a high-profile push within the SmackDown women’s division. Though she has yet to make her official in-ring debut, expectations are high that GIULIA will be positioned as a top-tier star moving forward.

